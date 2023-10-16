Monday Night Football, Week 6: Cowboys vs. Chargers betting odds, pick

Monday Night Football concludes Week 6 of the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys are coming off of a very disappointing loss for a team that is supposed to be near the top of the NFC. The competition doesn't get easier this week, ss Justin Herbert can sling it with the best of them. Can the Chargers play a complete game, or will their inconsistent ways haunt them? I'm taking Dallas for the rebound here. Cowboys 26, Chargers 21

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are 1.5 point favorites against the Chargers.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.