Daily Dawg Chow 10/17: Browns turn the page, gear up for Indianapolis

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 6 (Chris Pokorny) JOK had a breakout game for Cleveland.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 6 (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland’s running game gets a boost, with some help from the offensive line.
- AFC North in Review: Week 6 had winners (and a bye week) (Curtiss Brown) Steelers sat idle while the Browns, Bengals and Ravens took home victories
- Video: Browns defense copies Niners entrance before beating them (Jared Mueller) Would have looked foolish in a loss but came before a big victory
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns’ top-rated defense shows fight from warmups to finish in flattening high-powered San Francisco 49ers (WKYC) “The Cleveland Browns took down one of the NFL’s top teams Sunday, limiting the 49ers’ potent offense to just 215 yards.”
- Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NFL Week 7 game? (AZ Central) “NFL Week 7 odds, picks, predictions, TV and streaming information for the Sunday football game between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.”
- 5 Interesting Stats From Browns’ Improbable Win Over 49ers (Sports Illustrated) “The Cleveland Browns announced themselves as a threat to anyone with their improbable win Sunday against the undefeated 49ers.”
- How Myles Garrett, Juan Thornhill and rest of Browns defense graded vs. 49ers (cleveland.com) “The Browns defense was elite during Sunday’s 19-17 win over the 49ers. On 49 snaps, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah led the defensive in overall defensive grading (89.8) by Pro Football Focus.A”
- Browns winning breaks national media’s brains (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines some of the national media reactions to the Browns improbable win over the 49ers
