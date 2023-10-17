Browns Reacts Week 7 - Will Cleveland be able to dominate the Colts?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Are the Browns back in business? It’s crazy how one missed field goal can change your mood for the season so drastically. Cleveland’s defense helped get the team by without Deshaun Watson, and now there is a possibility that he will play this Sunday against the Colts. How do those factors impact your confidence in the direction of the team?

We are asking two other questions this week. The first is a flat out, “Did the win over the 49ers restore your faith in the Browns’ season?” I know some fans were pretty gloomy, but now that you’ve had a couple of days to settle down from the big win, are you still guarded about the team’s chances?

Our other question is about the upcoming game: What do you expect the outcome of Browns vs. Colts to be? Will Cleveland dominate, pull out a close one, or suffer defeat?