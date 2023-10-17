Report: Colts lose starting defender to suspension

As the NFL turns the page from Week 6 to Week 7, the Cleveland Browns have to come down from their big upset over the San Francisco 49ers. In Week 7, the Browns travel over to the neighboring state to the west to take on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC matchup.

While Cleveland barely sits inside the AFC playoff picture, Indianapolis is a half-game out, somewhat surprisingly at 3-3 through six games. The Colts have likely lost exciting rookie QB Anthony Richardson for the season with an injury after just getting RB Jonathan Taylor back.

Now DT Grover Stewart will reportedly be out against the Browns due to a suspension:

JUST IN: The NFL has suspended #Colts DT Grover Stewart for the next six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.



Per the NFL, Stewart is eligible to return on Monday, Dec. 4 after Week 13. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) October 17, 2023

In a post on Instagram, Stewart acknowledged the suspension.

As Indianapolis starting nose tackle, Stewart has played in 60% of the team’s defensive snaps. He has accumulated 20 tackles, five QB hits, two tackles for loss and has been a vital part of the Colts run defense.

Pro Football Focus has graded him as a solid 75.2 this season with his best grade coming as a run defender.

Former Cleveland DT Taven Bryan is listed as Stewart’s backup with Eric Johnson and rookie Adetomiwa Adebawore among their interior linemen rotation.