Browns lose OLman to IR

The Cleveland Browns have not been lucky with injuries in 2023 but have still been able to pull off a winning record. The Browns lost OL Jack Conklin for the season then RB Nick Chubb went down for, perhaps, over a year.

QB Deshaun Watson has missed two straight games while OL Joel Bitonio and rookie WR Cedric Tillman missed Cleveland’s upset win in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. All three could return in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

While the Colts lost a key defender to suspension on Tuesday, OL Michael Dunn went on injured reserve for the Browns:

we have placed G Michael Dunn on injured reserve



— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 17, 2023

Dunn stepped in for Bitonio in Week 6 but was injured in the game. HC Kevin Stefanski noted that the guard was not willing to come out despite the injury:

“He was unbelievable,” Stefanski said of Dunn. “I mean, the way he fought through his injury, he wouldn’t come out of the game, and you can see it on tape that he was fighting and just in the run game and in the pass game.

It was uncertain just how bad it was but, now, Dunn will at least miss four games in IR.

Stefanski noted that Bitonio could return this week. If not, Nick Harris or Luke Wypler would be the next men up unless James Hudson III is moved inside from tackle.

Cleveland will have to fill Dunn’s roster spot which could include an offensive lineman or QB PJ Walker.