Daily Dawg Chow 10/18: Michael Dunn placed on Injured Reserve, will miss at least 4 weeks

- Browns NFL Power Rankings: Cleveland back in the Top 10 due to their defense, heading into Week 7 (Chris Pokorny) The Browns and the AFC North re-gain credibility, as Baltimore and Cincinnati also rise in the Week 7 NFL Power Rankings.
- Browns vs 49ers: 3 key factors, with video proof, that led to the upset (Matt Wilson) Cleveland was able to defeat the 49ers on Sunday due to their success in a few specific areas.
- Browns lose OLman to IR (Jared Mueller) Michael Dunn didn’t come out despite getting injured in Week 6
- Report: Colts lose starting defender to suspension (Jared Mueller) Grover Stewart has played in 60% of Colts snaps
- Browns Reacts Week 7 - Will Cleveland be able to dominate the Colts? (Chris Pokorny) One missed field goal can change fan confidence greatly.
- Browns place G Michael Dunn on injured reserve (clevelandbrowns.com) “He was unbelievable,” Stefanski said of Dunn. “I mean, the way he fought through his injury, he wouldn’t come out of the game, and you can see it on tape that he was fighting and just in the run game and in the pass game. He’s a guy that we trust so much. He’s played well when we put him in there. He is an awesome teammate, just an all-around good person. We’re really pleased that he’s a member of the Browns.”
- Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 6 Game vs. Cleveland Browns (colts.com) “The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.”
- Are Cleveland Browns In AFC North Driver’s Seat? (MSN) “For the Browns, this is a part of the year that they can get hot. They will have a chance in every single game they play, regardless of opponent, with the way they’re playing defense.”
- Dustin Hopkins comes up big for Browns in clutch situations with Phil Dawson in attendance (Akron Beacon Journal) “Dustin Hopkins was brought to Cleveland for moments like Sunday, when he made four kicks, including one with 1:40 remaining to help the Browns win.”
- How the Browns offense can stop the turnovers (Youtube) Quincy Carrier discusses the team’s biggest problem.
