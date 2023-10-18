Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts: Week 7 TV Map

The Week 7 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Announcers: Spero Dedes & Adam Archuleta
Ohio Coverage: All of Ohio will get to see the game. The Browns game will air locally on WOIO (Channel 19.1).
National Coverage: There is a spread of states surrounding Ohio and Indianapolis that get to see the game, and then a little pocket in Houston, Texas also gets it. Other than that, it is the third game for CBS for the morning timeslot.
The GREEN areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:
Map is from 506sports.com.
WEEK 7 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND
- Thursday - 8:15 PM ET: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints (Amazon)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts (CBS)
- Sunday - 4:05 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams (FOX)
- Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)
- Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles (NBC)
- Monday - 8:15 PM ET: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings (ABC/ESPN)
