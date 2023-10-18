Browns, Colts 1st injury report: Bitonio, Tillman return, 13 total players listed as DNPs

When the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts face off in Week 7, it is possible that neither team will have their expected starting quarterback. We already know that rookie QB Anthony Richardson will miss the season after shoulder surgery but QB Deshaun Watson’s status is more up in the air.

Browns vs Colts is an interesting matchup of two teams with three wins each that have faced adversity early in the season.

In the first injury report of Week 7, the two teams combined to have 13 players not participating but Cleveland got OL Joel Bitonio and WR Cedric Tillman back on the field.

Browns Injury Report

Not Injury-Related DNPs

WR Amari Cooper

DE Myles Garrett

K Dustin Hopkins

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Injury Related DNPs

TE Harrison Bryant - Hip

RB Kareem Hunt - Thigh

CB Greg Newsome - Hamstring

LB Anthony Walker - Concussion

QB Deshaun Watson - Right Shoulder

The others

OL Joel Bitonio - Knee - Limited

WR Cedric Tillman - Hip - Full

A lot to process there but the return of Bitonio to practice, even if limited, is encouraging.

Colts Injury Report

OT Braden Smith - Hip/Wrist - DNP

WR Alec Pierce - Shoulder - DNP

CB Tony Brown - Back - DNP

TE Kylen Granson - Concussion - DNP

Three starters (Smith, Pierce, Granson) and a reserve defensive back makes for a highly concerning injury report for Indianapolis, especially after losing DT Grover Stewart to a suspension and the news of Richardson’s surgery.

Smith missed Week 6, Pierce got knocked out of that game and Granson’s symptoms came after the game. A lot to monitor for the home team.