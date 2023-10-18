Browns, Colts 1st injury report: Bitonio, Tillman return, 13 total players listed as DNPs

When the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts face off in Week 7, it is possible that neither team will have their expected starting quarterback. We already know that rookie QB Anthony Richardson will miss the season after shoulder surgery but QB Deshaun Watson’s status is more up in the air.
Browns vs Colts is an interesting matchup of two teams with three wins each that have faced adversity early in the season.
In the first injury report of Week 7, the two teams combined to have 13 players not participating but Cleveland got OL Joel Bitonio and WR Cedric Tillman back on the field.
Browns Injury Report
Not Injury-Related DNPs
- WR Amari Cooper
- DE Myles Garrett
- K Dustin Hopkins
- DT Dalvin Tomlinson
Injury Related DNPs
- TE Harrison Bryant - Hip
- RB Kareem Hunt - Thigh
- CB Greg Newsome - Hamstring
- LB Anthony Walker - Concussion
- QB Deshaun Watson - Right Shoulder
The others
- OL Joel Bitonio - Knee - Limited
- WR Cedric Tillman - Hip - Full
A lot to process there but the return of Bitonio to practice, even if limited, is encouraging.
Colts Injury Report
- OT Braden Smith - Hip/Wrist - DNP
- WR Alec Pierce - Shoulder - DNP
- CB Tony Brown - Back - DNP
- TE Kylen Granson - Concussion - DNP
Three starters (Smith, Pierce, Granson) and a reserve defensive back makes for a highly concerning injury report for Indianapolis, especially after losing DT Grover Stewart to a suspension and the news of Richardson’s surgery.
Smith missed Week 6, Pierce got knocked out of that game and Granson’s symptoms came after the game. A lot to monitor for the home team.
