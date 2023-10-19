Daily Dawg Chow 10/19: DeShaun Watson addresses shoulder

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns need defense to take its show on the road (Thomas Moore) Cleveland will play 8 of its final 12 games on the road and will need to rely on smothering defense to find success.
- Browns, Colts 1st injury report: Bitonio, Tillman return, 13 total players listed as DNPs (Jared Mueller) A long list today with Deshaun Watson sitting out
- Touring the Browns’ road cities: Indianapolis’ stadiums, cultural trail, and the Indy 500 (Chris Pokorny) Learning more about some of the attractions in the city of Indianapolis.
- Browns vs. 49ers: A film breakdown of Kareem Hunt’s touchdown play (Matt Wilson) Browns got innovative to beat the tough 49ers defense
- Barry’s Thoughts & Jots: From the 49ers win to Antonio Brown to flag football (Barry Shuck) Things on my mind
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns, Colts Spread Shifts After Deshaun Addresses Shoulder (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland’s quarterback is “up in the air” about status for Week Seven, but the Browns are still favored over Indianapolis Colts.”
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson still out with right shoulder injury, can’t put timeline on return to field (Associated Press) “Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still can’t practice with a rotator cuff injury in his throwing shoulder.”
- Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 game (USA Today) “Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.”
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson on missing games due to shoulder injury: ‘I’m not gonna put the team in jeopardy’ (nfl.com) “Browns QB Deshaun Watson spoke to reporters on Wednesday for the first time since he missed a Week 4 loss to the Ravens due to a lingering shoulder injury.”
- Elijah Moore and David Njoku are due for big days - Bold predictions (Youtube) Quincy Carrier prognosticates some big performances in the immediate future for some Browns’ playmakers
