Deshaun Watson update comes from Amari Cooper then Alex Van Pelt

The Cleveland Browns return to the practice field today in advance of their Week 7 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. We will find out soon if that means QB Deshaun Watson will practice but according to WR Amari Cooper, he will:

#Browns Amari Cooper on Deshaun Watson practicing today pic.twitter.com/mhvdKdLfRY — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 19, 2023

It looks like he will practice as well:

Deshaun Watson looks like he’s getting ready for practice. Nothing official, but signs pointing toward that. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 19, 2023

Then, Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt confirmed Cooper’s report:

OC Alex Van Pelt says QB Deshaun Watson will in fact return to practice today. Watson hasn’t had a full practice since Sept. 22. #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 19, 2023

We will keep you up to date as more information becomes available including Thursday’s injury report later this afternoon.