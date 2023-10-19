 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deshaun Watson update comes from Amari Cooper then Alex Van Pelt

We will get more information on Watson’s status soon

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns return to the practice field today in advance of their Week 7 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. We will find out soon if that means QB Deshaun Watson will practice but according to WR Amari Cooper, he will:

It looks like he will practice as well:

Then, Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt confirmed Cooper’s report:

We will keep you up to date as more information becomes available including Thursday’s injury report later this afternoon.

