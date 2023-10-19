NFL Picks Week 7, and media picks for Browns vs. Colts

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 3 point favorites against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 7 game between the Browns and Colts:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 23, Colts 10

The Browns are coming off an impressive home victory over the 49ers with P.J. Walker playing quarterback. They might have Deshaun Watson back, which will boost the offense. The defense has been special. Gardner Minshew was awful last week against the Jaguars, and this is a much better defense. The Browns win again, even if Watson doesn’t play.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Browns 20, Colts 17

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Colts 20, Browns 17

The Browns are riding the high of shocking the injury-riddled 49ers in Week 6 at home, but with Deshaun Watson set to miss more time with his bad shoulder, expect up-and-down results in defensive-minded battles. The Colts can do well to contain the run and get a break from a limited passing game. Gardner Minshew grinds a little better at home with plenty of key help from his running backs, with Jonathan Taylor finally busting out ahead of Zach Moss.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Browns 22, Colts 17

How will the Browns handle success after knocking off the 49ers? Cleveland has the top defense in the NFL at 200.4 yards per game. It’s a simple formula against the Colts, who have eight turnovers in their three losses. This will be tough to generate a running game behind Gardner Minshew. Deshaun Watson (shoulder) could return in Week 7, and that will help the offense in a tight road test. The Browns are 1-1 S/U as a favorite this year.

Below are our Week 7 NFL staff picks: