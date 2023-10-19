 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Night Football, Week 7: Jaguars vs. Saints betting odds, pick

Browns fans can also use this as an open thread.

By Chris Pokorny
Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are a tough team to figure out; I know they are 3-3, but my mind just isn’t used to the Derek Carr-led offense, and a defense that has ranked Top 5 in the league. New Orleans is the home favorite here by a small margin, but my mind is focusing on how the Jaguars have won three straight games — including two in London — to improve to 4-2. One of those games included a victory over the Buffalo Bills. I like the Jaguars to win a competitive game here. Jaguars 23, Saints 17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are 2 point favorites against the Jaguars.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.

