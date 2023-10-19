Browns, Colts Thursday injury report: All good news for Cleveland, some good for Indy

When the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts face off in Week 7, injuries were a big concern on Wednesday. Thursday, things changed quickly. We already know that rookie QB Anthony Richardson will miss the season after shoulder surgery but QB Deshaun Watson’s status is more up in the air.

WR Amari Cooper was the first to tell everyone that Watson would return to practice and he was right.

After 13 players, combined, were not participating Wednesday, just three were out Thursday.

Browns Injury Report

OL Joel Bitonio - Rest/Knee - DNP

TE Harrison Bryant - Hip - Limited

WR Amari Cooper - Ankle - Limited

RB Kareem Hunt - Thigh - Limited

CB Greg Newsome - Hamstring - Limited

LB Anthony Walker - Concussion - Limited

QB Deshaun Watson - Right Shoulder - Limited

WR Cedric Tillman - Hip - Full

A lot of positive news starting with Watson but nothing is certain until he is able to make it through back-to-back practices.

Colts Injury Report

OT Braden Smith - Hip/Wrist - DNP

WR Alec Pierce - Shoulder - DNP Limited

CB Tony Brown - Back - DNP Full

TE Kylen Granson - Concussion - DNP

Pierce returning on a limited basis is positive news for Indianapolis’ #2 receiver while Smith being out again, after missing last week, indicates it will be tough for him to play on Sunday.

One more injury report to come, are you surprised at how many Browns players were able to return to practice Thursday?