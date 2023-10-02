Daily Dawg Chow 10/2: Without Watson, Browns overmatched against Baltimore, fall to 2-2

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Without Deshaun Watson, Browns’ offense falls completely flat, and Ravens win 28-3 (Chris Pokorny) The Browns’ defense also had a rough second quarter.
- BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Ravens dominate Browns 28-3 (Barry Shuck) Important divisional game
- Browns injury: Dawand Jones limps off the field (Jared Mueller) The rookie limped off after the refs noticed something
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns - 4th Quarter Game Thread (Chris Pokorny) Discuss the 4th quarter of BAL vs. CLE live, as the action unfolds.
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns - 3rd Quarter Game Thread (Chris Pokorny) Discuss the 3rd quarter of BAL vs. CLE live, as the action unfolds.
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns - 2nd Quarter Game Thread (Chris Pokorny) Discuss the 2nd quarter of BAL vs. CLE live, as the action unfolds.
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread (Chris Pokorny) Discuss the 1st quarter of BAL vs. CLE live, as the action unfolds.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Three Thoughts on the Puzzling Performance by Browns (Sports Illustrated) “The defense was tasked with too much and Lamar Jackson played at an elite level.”
- Browns offense struggles in loss to Ravens (clevelandbrowns.com) “With QB Deshaun Watson out for Sunday’s matchup against the Ravens with a shoulder injury, the Browns lost to the Ravens, 28-3.”
- For the Browns, it’s welcome to reality for the defense and for DTR against the Ravens – Terry Pluto (cleveland.com) “CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns had almost zero chance of winning this game. That’s what I thought when I heard Deshaun Watson wasn’t playing.”
- Lamar Jackson has 4 TDs as Ravens roll to 28-3 win over Browns and rookie QB Thompson-Robinson (Associated Press) “Jackson scored untouched on runs of 10 yards and 2 yards, and he threaded a 7-yard scoring pass to tight end Mark Andrews with 11 seconds left before halftime as the Ravens (3-1) opened a 21-3 lead.”
- David Njoku Arrives in Full Mask at Cleveland Browns Game After Sustaining Facial Burns (People) “Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku arrived at the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday wearing a full face mask.”
- DTR was awful but the real problem the Browns needs fixed is... (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gives his take on the loss on Sunday
With four games complete and the bye week upon us, what are your thoughts on the Browns season so far? Hope for the rest of the year?
Loading comments...