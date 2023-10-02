Monday Night Football, Week 4: Seahawks vs. Giants betting odds, pick

Monday Night Football concludes Week 4 of the NFL with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks taking on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. Seattle's offense has been hot the past two weeks, while the Giants have been a disaster aside from a heroic comeback against the Cardinals. Going by the trends, the Seahawks are a solid team and the Giants have too many mistakes throughout a game. Seahawks Seahawks 27, Giants 17

We are back to just one Monday Night Football game this week.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are 2.5 point favorites against the Giants.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.