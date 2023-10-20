The Cleveland Browns are still flying high, and deservedly so, from pulling off a huge upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in week 6. It’s time to turn the page and move on as the team sets its sights on the Indianapolis Colts.

Like any team, the Colts have some kinks in their armor that have stood out over the past couple of weeks.

Colts run game struggles

Surprisingly, Indianapolis’s run game has been underwhelming over the past two games even with the return of star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Though the ball carriers haven’t put up great numbers as of late, it looks like the issue might have to do with the playcalling side of things. New head coach Shane Steichen calls the offensive plays for the team as well, and something seems to be off right now. It’s possible that he’s having a hard time adjusting the overall scheme to fit his new starting quarterback Gardner Minshew.

He’s elected to run the ball several times in odd situations against heavy boxes. This appeared to be the case against Jacksonville in week 6 as well, when the Colts’ run game which is spearheaded by Taylor and Zach Moss only averaged 2.6 yards per carry.

Indianapolis’ passing defense has been really bad

This Indianapolis pass defense is currently allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 67.91% of their passes, as well as averaging 10 yards per completion. They have been fairly adequate when it comes to defending the deep ball, but they’ve been making it incredibly easy for teams to play “pitch and catch” all the way down the field.

Gardner Minshew has a knack for turning the ball over this season

Minshew has been extremely careless with the football in his two starts in 2023. He has thrown three interceptions and fumbled the ball twice, losing one of them.

He has also registered multiple turnover-worthy throws on top of those interceptions when under pressure, which doesn’t bode well for him heading into week 7 against Cleveland’s tenacious defense.

