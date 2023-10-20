Way Too Early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 7.0

The College Football season is entering another impactful week as the rivalries are starting to impact as we head towards the final month of the regular season and within two weeks before the first playoff rankings are unveiled.

This week’s marquee matchup is third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes against sixth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions with two projected top ten players (Marvin Harrison Jr. & Olu Fashanu) highlighting the array of talent from both teams. The other marquee matchups on the schedule are 11th-ranked Alabama vs. 17th-ranked Tennessee as well as 14th-ranked Utah vs 18th-ranked Southern California.

Here is this week’s mock draft and some of the prospects that would be an excellent fit for the Cleveland Browns come next April. If you missed last week’s mock, you can check it out here.

Round 2

Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon: Franklin has been one of my favorite prospects to watch since I started diving into the 2024 draft class. The size and speed he brings to the football field would be a great addition to the Browns’ offense but I do worry about his slight frame at 187 lbs. but when you put on the tape, you see the dynamic playmaking he consistently brings in Oregon’s offense.

Oregon plays Saturday versus Washington State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Round 3

Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin: Nelson has taken a slight step back from his 2022 production but he’s been solid during his three seasons as a starting offensive lineman for the Badgers whether at right guard or left tackle where he’s been since the start of 2022. This season he’s allowed nine total pressures and three sacks in 247 pass-blocking snaps according to PFF, posting a 76.1 grade.

Wisconsin plays Saturday versus Illinois at 3:30 p.m. on FS1

Round 5

Zach Frazier, iOL, West Virginia: Frazier is currently a center for the Mountaineers but has previous experience as a left guard so he could be a potential long-term replacement for Joel Bitonio or perhaps an immediate plug and play to replace Wyatt Teller at the right guard position with his versatility. He has allowed only five sacks but 49 pressures overall in 1,544 pass-blocking snaps during his four seasons.

West Virginia plays Saturday versus Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Round 7

Jalen Catalon, S, Texas: Catalon transferred from Arkansas where he had a solid 2020 season before injuries plagued him during the last two seasons. He’s been rotated in and out of the Longhorns averaging around 20-21 snaps per game and has been average in coverage but has shown flashes as a tackler with two above-average grades against Wyoming and most recently against Oklahoma.

Texas plays Saturday versus Houston at 4 p.m. on FOX

Adisa Issac, EDGE, Penn State: Issac is backing up his 2022 campaign where he had 36 pressures and four sacks by already notching down six sacks and 19 pressures through six games. He can definitely catch some more eyes this coming weekend going up against an Ohio State offensive line that has struggled at times early on this season.

Penn State plays Saturday versus Ohio State at noon on FOX

Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma: Stutsman is well on his way to matching or even exceeding the monster numbers he put up in 2022 and is doing it on all three levels. He’s got 58 total tackles (10.5 for a loss) through six games and also has made two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery. In 2022 he had 128 total tackles which led the Big 12 conference along with three sacks and two interceptions. Could be looked at as a potential long-term replacement for Sione Takitaki.

Oklahoma plays Saturday versus Central Florida at noon on ABC

Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Miss: If you look at the basic numbers, one would think the son of the future Hall of Fame running back has taken a step back and he has slightly considering he averaged 6.1 yards per carry last season and is down to 3.8 yards per carry so far this season. However, he’s forced 27 missed tackles which ranks 32nd among all FBS running backs, and his 330 rushing yards after contact ranks 36th. 51 of his 115 carries have come in a zone-type run which could make him a potential fit in a Kevin Stefanski offense.

Southern Miss is off this week but plays October 28th versus Appalachian State at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

This mock draft was run through NFL Mock Draft Simulator