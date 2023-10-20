Daily Dawg Chow 10/20: DeShaun Watson practices

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Deshaun Watson update comes from Amari Cooper then Alex Van Pelt (Jared Mueller) We will get more information on Watson’s status soon
- Touring the Browns’ road cities: Indianapolis’ stadiums, cultural trail, and the Indy 500 (Chris Pokorny) Learning more about some of the attractions in the city of Indianapolis.
- Browns, Colts Thursday injury report: All good news for Cleveland, some good for Indy (Jared Mueller) From 9 players DNP to just 1 and he was for rest
- NFL Picks Week 7, and media picks for Browns vs. Colts (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 7 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Browns vs. Colts.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson practices after missing 2 games with a shoulder injury; could face Colts (Associated Press) “Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson practiced for the first time in nearly three weeks after missing two games with an injured right shoulder.”
- Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss Biggest X-Factors vs Cleveland Browns (WVEC) “Indianapolis Colts running backs Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor square off against a vaunted Cleveland Browns defense this weekend.”
- Browns defense matching up against Colts offense Week 7 (clevelandbrowns.com) “Browns will face a Colts team that likes to run the ball.”
- 3 Things Colts Offense Must Accomplish to Defeat Browns (Sports Illustrated) “The Indianapolis Colts are heading into Week 7 to face a Cleveland Browns defense that is one of the best in the NFL.”
- Cleveland Browns team up with Shaker Heights School District to improve attendance (WKYC) “To win in the classroom, you must show up. That’s why the Browns are teaming up with Shaker Heights schools to help improve attendance.”
- I got the nickname for the Browns’ defense w/G Bush (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Garrett Bush discuss Cleveland’s historically good defense
What is your confidence level that Deshaun Watson will be able to play well, as he did in Week 3, in Week 7 after returning to practice Thursday?
