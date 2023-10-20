Report: Browns working out WR on Friday

As the Cleveland Browns coaches and players get ready for their game against the Indianapolis Colts, the front office has to think ahead a little bit. With the NFL trade deadline coming up, rumors are bound to fly. There are a number of “sellers” that GM Andrew Berry could try to poach from.

Cleveland also currently has an open roster spot on their 53-man. NFL free agency never stops with the bottom of the roster and practice squad often in transition. Berry has a few options to fill that spot for this week including QB PJ Walker, an offensive lineman or WR Dazz Newsome.

Newsome?

According to a report, Newsome is in Berea today for a workout:

#Browns are working out former #Bears wide receiver Dazz Newsome today, per a league source, one day after he worked out for #Steelers. Newsome and Keke Coutee worked out for Pittsburgh. While both did well, per sources, no deals at this time @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 20, 2023

Newsome was a sixth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2021 but has played in just three games in the NFL with two receptions. He does have six punt returns which could be what interests Berry.

In Week 6, Cleveland elevated WR Jaelon Darden to help with the return game. Given the three-game elevation limit, Newsome’s workout could be to have options if/when Darden can no longer be elevated or to replace him.

It is unlikely that Newsome, or anyone else who hasn’t been in for a workout with the team previously, will be signed this week but could be an option in the future.