Deshaun Watson’s injury status for Sunday announced

A positive step for the Browns QB against the Colts

By Jared Mueller
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

When the Cleveland Browns release their inactive list Sunday morning, all eyes will be on QB Deshaun Watson. After being ruled out the morning of Week 4 and days before the team’s Week 6 game, Watson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game officially:

Watson practiced again on Friday which is a good sign that he will be able to play on Sunday but his questionable status means that is not certain:

We will update the full injury report with player status later this afternoon.

