Deshaun Watson’s injury status for Sunday announced

When the Cleveland Browns release their inactive list Sunday morning, all eyes will be on QB Deshaun Watson. After being ruled out the morning of Week 4 and days before the team’s Week 6 game, Watson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game officially:

After making solid progress in his return to practice this week, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 20, 2023

Watson practiced again on Friday which is a good sign that he will be able to play on Sunday but his questionable status means that is not certain:

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on if Deshaun Watson will start Sunday vs. #Colts: I want to see how he responds over the next 48 hours to the full workload he got. But he looked good today. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 20, 2023

We will update the full injury report with player status later this afternoon.