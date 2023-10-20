Browns, Colts final injury report: 3 out, 5 questionable for Sunday

When the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts face off in Week 7, injuries were a big concern on Wednesday. Thursday, things changed quickly for Cleveland while Indianapolis saw small changes. We already know that rookie QB Anthony Richardson will miss the season after shoulder surgery but QB Deshaun Watson’s status has been more up in the air.

After practicing Thursday for the first time in weeks, Watson was back on the field Friday which is a good sign for Sunday.

Combined three players were ruled out for Week 7 with five others listed as questionable. Some big names on the list.

Browns Injury Report

LB Sione Takitaki - Hamstring - Out

TE Harrison Bryant - Hip - Questionable

RB Kareem Hunt - Thigh - Questionable

CB Greg Newsome - Hamstring - Questionable

QB Deshaun Watson - Right Shoulder - Questionable

Takitaki has played well but is not a key contributor with a lot of snaps on defense. The other four are concerning players to have questionable but, hopefully, all four will be able to play on Sunday.

Colts Injury Report

OT Braden Smith - Hip/Wrist - Out

WR Alec Pierce - Shoulder - Questionable

TE Kylen Granson - Concussion - Out

Smith and Pierce are two big names. With the offensive lineman out, Cleveland’s vaunted defensive line could have a field day. If Pierce can’t play, Indianapolis has some other talented receivers but it would be a big blow. Granson is one of the Colts two starting tight ends.

How are you feeling about the two teams' health going into Sunday? The home Colts have the bigger player our but the visiting Browns have a lot of talent questionable