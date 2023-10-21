Browns-Colts DraftKings Week 7 prop bets: Bet on Deshaun Watson to limit his running, and DPJ to break out

The Cleveland Browns are on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season this Sunday, October 23, at 1:00 PM ET. The Browns are 3.5-point favorites against the Colts, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are my favorite player prop bets from the Browns’ perspective in Week 7.

Ravens vs. Browns: Best NFL player prop bets

Deshaun Watson Under 24.5 Yards Rushing (-115)

Of the three games he started this season, Deshaun Watson would’ve hit the over in this category only once. With him returning from injury (hopefully), I can’t imagine that he’ll be looking to ram his shoulder into opposing defenders. He could get some yardage if the field is wide open in front of them, but even then, it’s not as though those plays will accumulate 25 yards rushing. The Colts’ defense allows a high percentage of pass completions, so Watson should have plenty of opportunities to get the ball out as opposed to having to tuck and run.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Over 1.5 Catches (-166)

Of the five games he has played in this season, Donovan Peoples-Jones has only had more than one catch in one game. It was an internal debate among the DBN staff this week on what the team should do with DPJ — my impression is that he is a solid receiver, and this Colts team features a young secondary that will allow receivers to secure passes. It’s time for DPJ to have a bigger game, and it comes this week.

Dustin Hopkins Over 1.5 Field Goals (-130)

In his first dive games, Dustin Hopkins has two or more field goals in each of them. With Cleveland’s offense not being efficient enough to score touchdowns regularly but the defense often putting them in good field position, that gives Hopkins plenty of opportunities. I’d roll with him getting two or more field goals again.

Browns fans, let us know which player prop bets you’re looking at this week against the Colts.