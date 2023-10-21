Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/21/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns, Colts final injury report: 3 out, 5 questionable for Sunday (Jared Mueller) - When the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts face off in Week 7, injuries were a big concern on Wednesday. Thursday, things changed quickly for Cleveland while Indianapolis saw small changes. We already know that rookie QB Anthony Richardson will miss the season after shoulder surgery but QB Deshaun Watson’s status has been more up in the air.
- Browns vs. Colts: Week 7 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns are heading west on Sunday to take on the Indianapolis Colts. It’s Deshaun Watson (or maybe P.J. Walker) vs. Garnder Minshew as the Browns take on the Colts! Here is everything you need to know about the game.
- Scouting how Cleveland can attack Indianapolis in our Q&A with Stampede Blue (Chris Pokorny) - This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the Indianapolis Colts. To help preview a few topics from the Colts’ perspective, we reached out to Chris Shepherd from Stampede Blue and exchanged five questions with him.
- Deshaun Watson’s injury status for Sunday announced (Jared Mueller) - When the Cleveland Browns release their inactive list Sunday morning, all eyes will be on QB Deshaun Watson. After being ruled out the morning of Week 4 and days before the team’s Week 6 game, Watson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
- 93% of Browns fans think Cleveland will take out the Colts (Chris Pokorny) - Each week during season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics.
- Report: Browns working out WR on Friday (Jared Mueller) - Dazz Newsome was drafted in the 6th round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Dustin Hopkins named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week (Barry Shuck) - Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins missed his first field goal attempt in last week’s victory of the San Francisco 49ers but made a terrific comeback. This success landed him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his efforts.
- Browns vs Colts: 3 Indianapolis players to focus on in Week 7 (Curtiss Brown) - Hey, it’s Week 7 in the NFL. After an emotional win over the once-undefeated San Francisco 49ers, the Cleveland Browns look to build off of that performance when their schedule has them traveling to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts. New year, new team in the Hoosier state.
- Way too early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 7.0 (Jackson McCurry) - The College Football season is entering another impactful week as the rivalries are starting to impact as we head towards the final month of the regular season and within two weeks before the first playoff rankings are unveiled. Here is this week’s mock draft and some of the prospects that would be an excellent fit for the Cleveland Browns come next April.
- Browns Schedule Week 7: Scouting the Indianapolis Colts (Matthew Wilson) - The Cleveland Browns are still flying high, and deservedly so, from pulling off a huge upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in week 6. It’s time to turn the page and move on as the team sets its sights on the Indianapolis Colts. Like any team, the Colts have some kinks in their armor that have stood out over the past couple of weeks.
- Joel Bitonio ‘trying to get back on track’ after Browns guard’s streak comes to an end (Beacon Journal) - It was a decision Joel Bitonio had to make. Does the All-Pro left guard worry about the 102 consecutive regular-season games during which he has played every single snap? Or does he worry about the dozen regular-season games the Browns still have to play?
- Dalvin Tomlinson playing as a force, an unsung hero, and the Browns’ very own ‘Kung Fu Panda’ (cleveland.com) - What exactly makes Dalvin Tomlinson so good? Ogbo Okoronkwo answers the question with a question.
- Deshaun Watson gets full workload in practice, in line to start vs. Colts, listed as questionable (Browns Zone) - Everything about Friday indicated Deshaun Watson will return to the lineup Sunday vs. the Colts. He took all the first-team repetitions, was a full practice participant and threw with greater velocity, then received positive reviews from coach Kevin Stefanski and teammates.
- How the Browns offense can take advantage of the Colts defense (clevelandbrowns.com) - With the big win last week over the San Francisco 49ers, the Cleveland Browns’ morale has been high. The energy throughout this week was optimistic about what’s to come. The Browns defense has been consistently strong throughout the season and has only allowed points on 12-of-64 drives. However, the Browns offense is still a work in progress.
- Inside the complicated rivalry of Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts (ESPN) - Alabama’s Nick Saban huddled his staff inside the visiting coaches locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during halftime of the 2018 College Football Playoff championship game and dropped a loaded question in tight quarters. “What do we need to get going on offense?”
- Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out against Bears, Brian Hoyer to start for Las Vegas (NFL.com) - It’s Hoyer Time for the Las Vegas Raiders. Veteran Brian Hoyer will get the start Sunday against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source informed of the situation.
- Dennis Allen says who was at fault on play where Saints QB Derek Carr yelled at Chris Olave (nola.com) - New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Friday that wide receiver Chris Olave was at fault on the incomplete pass that led to Derek Carr showing anger on the field during the fourth quarter of the 31-24 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars.
