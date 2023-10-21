NFL free agency: Browns worked out 7 players Friday

Week 7 of the NFL season is a chance for the Cleveland Browns to build on their huge upset in Week 6. NFL free agency never ends, however, and rumors will likely start to swirl as we get closer to the NFL trade deadline.

Browns GM Andrew Berry consistently has players in for workouts as he thinks ahead about his team’s roster beyond this week.

We had an early report that WR Dazz Newsome was working out for the team on Friday. Newsome was a sixth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2021 but has played in just three games in the NFL with two receptions. He does have six punt returns which could be what interests Berry.

In all, Cleveland had seven players in Berea on Friday including Newsome:

QB Adrian Martinez

WR Trinity Benson

WR Dezmon Patmon

WR Makai Polk

DB Anthony Chesley

DB Vincent Gray

Benson has played nine games in the NFL with 10 receptions. He also has some return experience in college.

Patmon has played in 10 games over three seasons with four receptions including a touchdown. In 19 games, Chesley has nine tackles and one fumble recovery.

The Browns 53-man roster currently has an open spot after OL Michael Dunn was placed on injured reserve.