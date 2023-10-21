Browns sign RB to active roster, elevate two for Sunday’s Colts game

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for the Indianapolis Colts game Sunday, the team had a roster spot available due to OL Michael Dunn being placed on injured reserve. While the Browns had seven players in town for workouts on Friday, they are signing RB Deon Jackson off of their practice squad for that spot.

RB Kareem Hunt is questionable this week.

Of more interest, perhaps, is that Cleveland will elevate QB PJ Walker and LB Charlie Thomas III for the Colts game.

Thomas makes sense with LB Sione Takitaki being out due to a hamstring injury.

The Walker elevation is more interesting. After being elevated for two games including starting in Week 6, the Browns are using their last chance to bring Walker up from the practice squad.

Starting QB Deshaun Watson is questionable for the game but is expected to play. Walker’s elevation calls that expectation into question.

Cleveland could choose to sign Walker to the active roster after this week if they want him as the team’s primary backup instead of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. GM Andrew Berry would have to waive or release a player to make room for Walker.

What do you think of the Browns elevating Walker this week for the final time?