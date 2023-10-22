Browns vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 7 today against the Indianapolis Colts. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
- TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).
- Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 53 degrees (feels like 52 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the South. The stadium is a dome.
- Odds: Browns by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 41
TV Distribution Map
The game will be televised on CBS.
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns’ uniform will be white jerseys, white pants, and orange helmets.
White on white with the orange helmets for WK 7— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2023
⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/N4pf4Lgt8U
- Here is the Week 7 poster for the Browns vs. Colts game:
got a team full of red shells heading into Indy ️ pic.twitter.com/mMPbVWboQD— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2023
Connections
- Browns general manager & executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry served on the Colts scouting staff in various roles from 2009-15.
- Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (same role, 2018-22), assistant defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch (player, 2005-06), S Rodney McLeod (2022), LB Anthony Walker Jr. (2017-20) and LB Matthew Adams (2018-21) are all former Colts.
- Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
- Colts head coach Shane Steichen was a part of the Browns coaching staff in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach.
- Colts DT Taven Bryan (2022) is a former Brown.
- Browns assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel, Glenn Cook served as a scouting assistant for the Colts in 2011.
History
- The Browns have a 16-15 all-time record against the Colts.
- The last time these two teams met was on October 11, 2020, when the Browns defeated the Colts 32-23. It was Philip Rivers vs. Baker Mayfield on that day, and Cleveland’s defense got a pick six and forced a safety to help propel them to victory.
Loading comments...