Browns vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 7 today against the Indianapolis Colts. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).

CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 53 degrees (feels like 52 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the South. The stadium is a dome.

53 degrees (feels like 52 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the South. The stadium is a dome. Odds: Browns by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 41

TV Distribution Map

The game will be televised on CBS.

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns’ uniform will be white jerseys, white pants, and orange helmets.

White on white with the orange helmets for WK 7



⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/N4pf4Lgt8U — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2023

Here is the Week 7 poster for the Browns vs. Colts game:

got a team full of red shells heading into Indy ️ pic.twitter.com/mMPbVWboQD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2023

Connections

Browns general manager & executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry served on the Colts scouting staff in various roles from 2009-15.

served on the Colts scouting staff in various roles from 2009-15. Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (same role, 2018-22), assistant defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch (player, 2005-06), S Rodney McLeod (2022), LB Anthony Walker Jr. (2017-20) and LB Matthew Adams (2018-21) are all former Colts.

(same role, 2018-22), assistant defensive backs coach (player, 2005-06), S (2022), LB (2017-20) and LB (2018-21) are all former Colts. Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Colts head coach Shane Steichen was a part of the Browns coaching staff in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach.

was a part of the Browns coaching staff in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach. Colts DT Taven Bryan (2022) is a former Brown.

(2022) is a former Brown. Browns assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel, Glenn Cook served as a scouting assistant for the Colts in 2011.

History