 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Which cities get to watch the game on TV? What uniforms will the Browns wear? And a little bit of history between the two teams.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 7 today against the Indianapolis Colts. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

  • Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
  • TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).
  • Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
  • Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
  • Weather: 53 degrees (feels like 52 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the South. The stadium is a dome.
  • Odds: Browns by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Over/under: 41

TV Distribution Map

The game will be televised on CBS.

Uniform & Stadium

  • The Browns’ uniform will be white jerseys, white pants, and orange helmets.
  • Here is the Week 7 poster for the Browns vs. Colts game:

Connections

  • Browns general manager & executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry served on the Colts scouting staff in various roles from 2009-15.
  • Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (same role, 2018-22), assistant defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch (player, 2005-06), S Rodney McLeod (2022), LB Anthony Walker Jr. (2017-20) and LB Matthew Adams (2018-21) are all former Colts.
  • Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
  • Colts head coach Shane Steichen was a part of the Browns coaching staff in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach.
  • Colts DT Taven Bryan (2022) is a former Brown.
  • Browns assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel, Glenn Cook served as a scouting assistant for the Colts in 2011.

History

  • The Browns have a 16-15 all-time record against the Colts.
  • The last time these two teams met was on October 11, 2020, when the Browns defeated the Colts 32-23. It was Philip Rivers vs. Baker Mayfield on that day, and Cleveland’s defense got a pick six and forced a safety to help propel them to victory.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...