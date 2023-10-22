Browns injuries: Overnight updates on 3 players vs Colts

The Cleveland Browns traveled one state west in order to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 of the NFL season. For the 3-2 Browns, a chance to build off of their big upset win in Week 6 with a road game that is just four hours away by bus that should have a lot of away fans in attendance.

The injury to QB Deshaun Watson continues to be the big story as one of five players, combined, in Browns vs Colts that are questionable. RB Kareem Hunt and WR Alec Pierce are the other big names on offense while CB Greg Newsome II is the lone defender.

As I shared on social media, Watson is likely to play today:

I’ve been told, tongue in cheek, “as long as he doesn’t sleep on it wrong” he’s starting tomorrow. Practice and response today have all been positive https://t.co/flh2ptcq7h — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) October 21, 2023

Things seem a little more dicey with Hunt while TE Harrison Bryant looks good to go for tomorrow:

Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a strained thigh, will be tested in pre-game warmups to determine if he can play vs, the Colts, but Cleveland has concerns about his availability, per source.



Browns’ TE Harrison Bryant, listed as questionable for… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2023

There were no updates from Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter on Pierce or Newsome.

Hunt’s status being up in the air could explain why Cleveland signed a running back yesterday.

After Watson, between Hunt, Newsome and Pierce, who do you think would have the biggest impact if they can’t play today?

Jump into our comment section below as we get excited for this afternoon’s game.