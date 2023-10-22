 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns injuries: Overnight updates on 3 players vs Colts

Injuries could make Browns vs Colts interesting

By Jared Mueller
Cleveland Browns Training Camp Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns traveled one state west in order to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 of the NFL season. For the 3-2 Browns, a chance to build off of their big upset win in Week 6 with a road game that is just four hours away by bus that should have a lot of away fans in attendance.

The injury to QB Deshaun Watson continues to be the big story as one of five players, combined, in Browns vs Colts that are questionable. RB Kareem Hunt and WR Alec Pierce are the other big names on offense while CB Greg Newsome II is the lone defender.

As I shared on social media, Watson is likely to play today:

Things seem a little more dicey with Hunt while TE Harrison Bryant looks good to go for tomorrow:

There were no updates from Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter on Pierce or Newsome.

Hunt’s status being up in the air could explain why Cleveland signed a running back yesterday.

After Watson, between Hunt, Newsome and Pierce, who do you think would have the biggest impact if they can’t play today?

