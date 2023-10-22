Browns, Colts inactive lists: Browns stars active

The Cleveland Browns schedule brings them to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts today with a few lingering injuries of concern. QB Deshaun Watson hasn’t played in a month while RB Kareem Hunt, CB Greg Newsome II and TE Harrison Bryant were all listed as questionable.

The Colts will be without their starting right tackle, Braden Smith, with WR Alec Pierce their important questionable player.

Both teams got good news with their questionable players when the inactive reports just came out:

Browns Inactives

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

WR Cedric Tillman

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

S Ronnie Hickman

CB Kahlef Hailassie

LB Sione Takitaki

Most of Cleveland’s draft class is inactive, a sign of the team’s depth. Takitaki is the only regular player not playing due to his hamstring injury suffered this week in practice.

Colts Inactives

OL Braden Smith

TE Kylen Granson

OL Ike Boettger

DE Isaiah Land

CB Ameer Speed

Smith and Granson are starters but getting Pierce healthy enough to play is a key piece of news for the home team.