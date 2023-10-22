Browns injury: Deshaun Watson hurt after getting hit, heads to tent

As the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts prepared to face off in Week 7 of the NFL season, the health of QB Deshaun Watson’s shoulder was the big story. After the Browns took the lead early on a long RB Jerome Ford run, the Colts responded with two touchdowns.

Watson struggled early, completing just one of five pass attempts for five yards. He also had an interception. Cleveland’s QB was close to a second INT but a review overturned that. Unfortunately, Watson was also injured on the same play.

As seen in the video below, Watson’s head seemed to bounce off the turf:

Watson with a hard hit to his head. No flag was thrown here. #CLEvsIND pic.twitter.com/rWP7bXEDAX — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 22, 2023

As he was slowly jogging off the field, Watson seemed to be favoring his right arm, the shoulder was a problem that kept him out for a couple of weeks.

The quarterback went right into the medical tent but came out as the next offensive series started.

Shortly after, DE Myles Garrett forced a turnover which led to QB PJ Walker taking over the offense.

As the first quarter ended, Watson headed back to the injury tent:

#Browns Deshaun Watson back in medical tent at change of quarter. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 22, 2023

Update:

TV showed him going back in with league neurological person https://t.co/U4eHBK6hM4 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 22, 2023

Update #2:

Per the broadcast, Watson has been cleared of a concussion and “nothing to report” on the quarterback but Walker remains in the game.

Update #3:

Deshaun Watson has still not thrown a pass since leaving the blue medical tent.



Doesn't appear that he'll be coming back in any time soon.



Has his helmet in his hands still, however. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 22, 2023

We will keep you up to date as information on Watson’s injury becomes available.