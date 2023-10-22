 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns injury: Deshaun Watson hurt after getting hit, heads to tent

Quarterback seemed to be holding injured right shoulder but specific injury uncertain

By Jared Mueller Updated
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts prepared to face off in Week 7 of the NFL season, the health of QB Deshaun Watson’s shoulder was the big story. After the Browns took the lead early on a long RB Jerome Ford run, the Colts responded with two touchdowns.

Watson struggled early, completing just one of five pass attempts for five yards. He also had an interception. Cleveland’s QB was close to a second INT but a review overturned that. Unfortunately, Watson was also injured on the same play.

As seen in the video below, Watson’s head seemed to bounce off the turf:

As he was slowly jogging off the field, Watson seemed to be favoring his right arm, the shoulder was a problem that kept him out for a couple of weeks.

The quarterback went right into the medical tent but came out as the next offensive series started.

Shortly after, DE Myles Garrett forced a turnover which led to QB PJ Walker taking over the offense.

As the first quarter ended, Watson headed back to the injury tent:

Update:

Update #2:

Per the broadcast, Watson has been cleared of a concussion and “nothing to report” on the quarterback but Walker remains in the game.

Update #3:

We will keep you up to date as information on Watson’s injury becomes available.

