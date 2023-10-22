 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wildcat Hunt-ing: Play design opens up Browns second touchdown

Spread formation opened the middle of the defense

By Jared Mueller
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After DE Myles Garrett caused a turnover, the Cleveland Browns found their way back into the endzone to tie the game with the Indianapolis Colts. The play design, with QB PJ Walker going in motion, opened up the middle of the defense for RB Kareem Hunt to take the wildcat snap and score:

The Browns and Colts are tied 14-14 early in the second quarter.

