Wildcat Hunt-ing: Play design opens up Browns second touchdown

After DE Myles Garrett caused a turnover, the Cleveland Browns found their way back into the endzone to tie the game with the Indianapolis Colts. The play design, with QB PJ Walker going in motion, opened up the middle of the defense for RB Kareem Hunt to take the wildcat snap and score:
Kareem Hunt scores from the wildcat— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023
: #CLEvsIND on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh pic.twitter.com/p2t3J2m5Mf
The Browns and Colts are tied 14-14 early in the second quarter.
Loading comments...