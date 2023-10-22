2 more Browns injuries: Defender goes down, another to locker room

Not only has QB Deshaun Watson been taken out of the game for now, with an undisclosed injury, but two Cleveland Browns defenders went out of the game at the same time. DE Ogbo Okoronkwo went down with what looked like getting hit low by an Indianapolis Colts blocker:

Walked off chirping at some Colts players. I didn’t see what happened but he was LIVID https://t.co/iiGHZmtnQP — Football Chopz (@Pchopz_) October 22, 2023

He returned to the game after being out for a play.

At the same time, DE Alex Wright was taken to the locker room with the training staff:

DE Alex Wright to locker room. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 22, 2023

We will keep you up to date as we get information on Wright’s injury.