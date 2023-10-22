 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2 more Browns injuries: Defender goes down, another to locker room

Ogbo Okoronkwo was upset with a Colts player after he went down

By Jared Mueller
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not only has QB Deshaun Watson been taken out of the game for now, with an undisclosed injury, but two Cleveland Browns defenders went out of the game at the same time. DE Ogbo Okoronkwo went down with what looked like getting hit low by an Indianapolis Colts blocker:

He returned to the game after being out for a play.

At the same time, DE Alex Wright was taken to the locker room with the training staff:

We will keep you up to date as we get information on Wright’s injury.

