Video: Amazing look at Myles Garrett leaping over offensive line for field goal block

The Cleveland Browns lead the Indianapolis Colts 17-14 largely on the back of DE Myles Garrett. Earlier, he forced a turnover that led to a touchdown. Then he jumped over the offensive line without touching a player (which would be a penalty) to block the Colts field goal.

It is hard to clearly communicate how incredible this is:

HE HOPPED RIGHT OVER HIM #CLEvsIND on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Bz3YZgkdiH — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2023

The block, and CB Denzel Ward’s return, led to Cleveland taking the lead with a field goal.

Garrett is putting in a great game so far and could be the leader for Defensive Player of the Year through seven weeks.