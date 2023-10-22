 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Amazing look at Myles Garrett leaping over offensive line for field goal block

An incredible play by the Browns defensive end

By Jared Mueller
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns lead the Indianapolis Colts 17-14 largely on the back of DE Myles Garrett. Earlier, he forced a turnover that led to a touchdown. Then he jumped over the offensive line without touching a player (which would be a penalty) to block the Colts field goal.

It is hard to clearly communicate how incredible this is:

The block, and CB Denzel Ward’s return, led to Cleveland taking the lead with a field goal.

Garrett is putting in a great game so far and could be the leader for Defensive Player of the Year through seven weeks.

