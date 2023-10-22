 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Myles Garrett’s insane 1st half continues with this strip sack, Browns recover for TD

4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles in the first half so far

By Jared Mueller
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Rarely does a defensive player carry a team but Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett is doing his best. After forcing a fumble and blocking a field goal, the defensive end led directly to a score for the Browns with this forced fumble that was recovered by LB Tony Fields II for a touchdown:

Just an amazing start to the game for Cleveland’s Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

