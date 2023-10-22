Myles Garrett’s insane 1st half continues with this strip sack, Browns recover for TD

Rarely does a defensive player carry a team but Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett is doing his best. After forcing a fumble and blocking a field goal, the defensive end led directly to a score for the Browns with this forced fumble that was recovered by LB Tony Fields II for a touchdown:
Myles Garrett knocks it loose and the @Browns score on defense— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023
: #CLEvsIND on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh pic.twitter.com/7waJZHG5Ox
Just an amazing start to the game for Cleveland’s Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
