Photo: Bernie Kosar watching Browns game with Taylor Swift

While the Cleveland Browns are taking on the Indianapolis Colts, Browns legend QB Bernie Kosar posted a picture of himself watching the game with pop artist Taylor Swift:

If that is not Swift, that is an impressive impersonation but a Taylor Swift fan page has another picture of the two which was taken from Kosar’s Instagram story.

You can see the Browns vs Colts game on the television in the background of the picture. While it makes sense that Swift is wearing Kansas City Chiefs gear as she is currently in a relationship with TE Travis Kelce.

Kelce, along with his brother Ol Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, is a Cleveland native and huge Cleveland Guardians and Cleveland Cavaliers fan. He also happens to be the best tight end in the NFL.

Kosar is, perhaps, the best quarterback in Cleveland Browns history. A player that the team has not been able to replace in decades.

Between all of them, Swift is the biggest star. Her latest album and stadium tour led to a movie sensation as well.

Earlier in the day, Kosar posted a video saying he was traveling to Kansas City for the game with the Los Angeles Chargers.