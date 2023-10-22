More Browns injuries: Jerome Ford, Denzel Ward injured

The Cleveland Browns are down 31-30 in the fourth quarter and injuries continue to hurt their chance of a win against the Indianapolis Colts. Early in the fourth quarter, before QB PJ Walker threw an interception, RB Jerome Ford limped off the field after being tackled for a loss.

Around the same time, CB Denzel Ward, who had an interception earlier in the game, was in the injury tent and then taken to the locker room.

The Browns announced that Ward was being evaluated for a concussion, something he’s had multiple times in his career.

We will keep you up to date when information becomes available.