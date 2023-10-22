Despite Browns winning two in a row, the Seahawks are 2.5 point favorites over Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 2.5-point underdogs against the Seattle Seahawks ahead of their Week 8 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 41.

The Browns (4-2) are coming off of a crazy 39-38 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Cleveland got QB Deshaun Watson back, but only for a couple of series before he exited with...well, we’re unclear on that too, because it sounds like he could have played, but head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t want to risk his shoulder getting worse after what he had seen. Watson’s status for next week’s game is too be determined, which could impact the line. Cleveland’s defense was exploited all game by the Colts’ offense, but at the same time, DE Myles Garrett forced two fumbles and blocked a field goal, all of which led to points.

The Seahawks (4-2) are coming off of a 20-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks have an impressive shootout win over the Detroit Lions, but three of their wins have also come against three of the worst teams in football: the Panthers, Giants, and Cardinals. Hey: they can’t help their schedule, and there’s something to be said about taking care of business. Seattle ranks 14th on offense and 16th on defense, so they are a solid but not spectacular team.

