When the 2023 offseason started, Cleveland Browns fans were either hoping for kicker Cade York to be worth the fourth-round pick used to draft him or for GM Andrew Berry to replace him quickly. Instead, York was given every chance possible to win the job before being jettisoned.

Enter kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Berry traded a 2025 seventh-round draft choice to the Los Angeles Chargers for Hopkins. Since then, Hopkins leads Cleveland in points scored (40) missing just two of his 18 field goal attempts and none of his eight extra points.

To be fair, Cameron Dicker, the kicker who beat out Hopkins with the Chargers, is seven of eight in field goal attempts and hasn’t missed an extra point in 14 tries.

Not only has Hopkins been good but he’s been great from 50 yards or more hitting on all seven of those attempts including one of that length in each of the last five games, making NFL history:

Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins sets NFL record with field goal of at least 50 yards in five straight games. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 22, 2023

This week against the Indianapolis Colts, Hopkins knocked in field goals of 58, 54 (twice) and 44 yards and made all three of his extra-point attempts.

While York sits on the Tennessee Titans practice squad, Hopkins is having the best year of his career. Last week, the Browns kicker was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It is possible that he will take home that award for the second week in a row.

