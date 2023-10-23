Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 7 - QB efficiency doesn’t matter

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Week 7 Offensive Snap Counts - - - - - - - - - - Pos Player Plays % Stats QB P.J. Walker 63 84% 15-of-32 (46.9%) for 178 yards, 1 INT. 3 carries, 3 yards. QB Deshaun Watson 12 16% 1-of-5 (20%) for 5 yards, 1 INT. Pos Player Plays % Stats RB Jerome Ford 32 43% 11 carries, 74 yards (6.7 YPC), 1 TD. 2 catches, 20 yards (4 targets). RB Pierre Strong 23 31% 8 carries, 25 yards (3.1 YPC). RB Kareem Hunt 19 25% 10 carries, 31 yards (3.1 YPC), 2 TD. 0 catches (1 target). Pos Player Plays % Stats WR Amari Cooper 66 88% 2 catches, 22 yards (8 targets). WR Donovan Peoples-Jones 46 61% 2 catches, 22 yards (3 targets). WR Elijah Moore 59 79% 4 catches, 59 yards (7 targets). WR Marquise Goodwin 18 24% 1 catch, 6 yards (2 targets). 1 carry, 17 yards. WR David Bell 3 4% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats TE David Njoku 72 96% 5 catches, 54 yards (9 targets). TE Harrison Bryant 17 23% 0 catches (1 target). TE Jordan Akins 5 7% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats OL Jedrick Wills 75 100% OL Joel Bitonio 75 100% OL Ethan Pocic 75 100% OL Wyatt Teller 75 100% OL Dawand Jones 75 100% OL James Hudson 8 11% OL Nick Harris 6 8% LB Anthony Walker 1 1%

QB: It’s funny when you think about quarterback wins/losses sometimes. In my mind, it feels like P.J. Walker is 2-0 as the Browns’ starter. In reality, though, that game against the Colts goes in the books as Deshaun Watson picking up the win. Watson did not look good to start that game, but was that injury-related? Honestly, it’s hard to tell, because it’s exactly the type of slow start that we’ve seen from Watson over the past two seasons. When he was cleared from concussion, I took Kevin Stefanski’s decision, however he wants to phrase it, as having benched Watson because he didn’t feel his quarterback had the right mental state of mind to operate the offense yet. For as limiting as Walker is, he gave the team the best chance to win, and helped lead drives at the end of each half for points.

The #Browns are dead last in the NFL in QBR (33.9), passer rating (61.0) and completion percentage above expected (-6.9%)... and yet somehow are 4-2 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 23, 2023

RB: The Colts’ run defense wasn’t bad, but it was disappointing to see the ground game start off so promising (a 69-yard touchdown run by Jerome Ford ), only to be limited the rest of the game. Aside from that one carry, Ford had 10 carries for 5 yards. Kareem Hunt plowed in for two touchdown runs. Pierre Strong had a good head of steam on his runs, but his average was set back by penetration in the backfield a couple of times. Ford hurt his ankle toward the end of the game, so we’ll see what his status is. He was the Browns’ second-highest graded player on offense by PFF, grading to a 71.6.

The Colts’ run defense wasn’t bad, but it was disappointing to see the ground game start off so promising (a 69-yard touchdown run by ), only to be limited the rest of the game. Aside from that one carry, Ford had 10 carries for 5 yards. plowed in for two touchdown runs. had a good head of steam on his runs, but his average was set back by penetration in the backfield a couple of times. Ford hurt his ankle toward the end of the game, so we’ll see what his status is. He was the Browns’ second-highest graded player on offense by PFF, grading to a 71.6. WR: It was a frustrating day for Amari Cooper , but he was able to haul in two catches by the end of the game. Donovan Peoples-Jones also had a couple of grabs. The receiver who continues to be targeted the most consistently is Elijah Moore , who had his biggest catch of the season on third down on the team’s final drive, going for 30 yards up the sideline. Marquise Goodwin had a successful reverse using his speed for the second week in a row.

It was a frustrating day for , but he was able to haul in two catches by the end of the game. also had a couple of grabs. The receiver who continues to be targeted the most consistently is , who had his biggest catch of the season on third down on the team’s final drive, going for 30 yards up the sideline. had a successful reverse using his speed for the second week in a row. TE: Passes to David Njoku over the middle were the formula for Walker. Njoku was targeted on two end zone passes on the final drive — one that the defender punched out, and one (on a shuffle pass) that hit him in the face for incompletions. This was the first week in awhile that Harrison Bryant wasn’t used under center for some type of play. Jordan Akins is rarely used on offense. Njoku was the Browns’ highest-graded player on offense by PFF, grading to a 75.4.

Passes to over the middle were the formula for Walker. Njoku was targeted on two end zone passes on the final drive — one that the defender punched out, and one (on a shuffle pass) that hit him in the face for incompletions. This was the first week in awhile that wasn’t used under center for some type of play. is rarely used on offense. Njoku was the Browns’ highest-graded player on offense by PFF, grading to a 75.4. OL: Cleveland had their starting five back this week with the return of Joel Bitonio. Nick Harris was the fullback on several goal line type of plays. The gamebook shows LB Anthony Walker having one snap on offense; I didn’t see when that was, but I’m assuming it was on the final kneeldown. According to PFF, Dawand Jones was the team’s highest-graded lineman, grading out to a 70.5: