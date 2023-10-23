Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 7 - Myles Garrett’s insane PFF grade

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Week 7 Defensive Snap Counts - - - - - - - - - - Pos Player Plays % Stats DL Myles Garrett 54 77% 7 tackles, 2 assists (9 combined). 2 sacks, 2 FF, 2 QH, 1 pass defended, 1 TFL, 1 blocked FG. DL Za'Darius Smith 51 73% 4 tackles (4 combined). 1 sack, 2 QH, 1 FF. DL Dalvin Tomlinson 41 59% 1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). DL Ogbo Okoronkwo 43 61% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery. DL Jordan Elliott 32 46% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH. DL Maurice Hurst 31 44% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 1 TFL. DL Shelby Harris 25 36% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). DL Alex Wright 6 9% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 34 49% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). LB Anthony Walker 70 100% 2 tackles, 6 assists (8 combined). 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery. LB Tony Fields 32 46% 2 tackles, 4 assists (6 combined). 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD. LB Matthew Adams 1 1% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats CB Denzel Ward 60 86% 4 tackles (4 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended. CB Greg Newsome 69 99% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). CB M.J. Emerson 60 86% 1 tackle (1 combined). CB Cameron Mitchell 7 10% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats S Grant Delpit 70 100% 7 tackles, 3 assists (10 combined). 1 TFL. S Juan Thornhill 70 100% 5 tackles, 2 assists (7 combined). S Rodney McLeod 14 20% 1 tackle (1 combined).

DL: What can you say about Myles Garrett? He had two sacks, both of which led to forced fumbles. The first one came with Cleveland losing 14-7, right after Deshaun Watson’s interception. That allowed the offense to take over 36 yards away from the end zone, and they used the ground game to tie things up. Seven points. On the Colts’ next drive, Garrett blocked a 60-yard field goal attempt, which Cleveland converted into a field goal. Ten points. Then, with the Browns trailing 21-17 with under two minutes to go, Garrett forced a fumble in the end zone that was recovered by Tony Fields for a touchdown. Seventeen points.

On the negative side, two of Gardner Minshew’s big pass plays came on plays that Garrett jumped offsides, and then stopped. Hopefully, that is one lessen that he takes away from this game: we don’t mind him taking some chances and getting penalized. But, it’s rare that defensive players are able to get back onsides, so next time, if he jumps, just keep going after the quarterback so that the officials are forced to blow the play dead. Garrett’s dominant day led to him having PFF’s highest grade by a Browns defender with a 94.2. Dalvin Tomlinson was the next highest with a 78.7.