Daily Dawg Chow 10/23: After losing Watson, Browns win shootout against Colts, improve to 4-2

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns win a wild game, coming from behind to defeat the Colts 39-38 (Chris Pokorny) Myles Garrett helped lead to points for a Browns defense that also struggled, and Deshaun Watson exited early to injury.
- Week 7 BROWNIES & FROWNIES! (Barry Shuck) Each week is more important than the last
- Two in a row doesn’t matter: the Browns still aren’t favored against Seattle (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 41 for the game.
- Browns injury: Deshaun Watson hurt, QB & HC talk injury after game (Jared Mueller) Moving forward with the injury will be interesting it seems
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns expect QB Deshaun Watson to start next week against Seahawks after latest injury (Associated Press) “He’s our starter moving forward, he’s our starter in Seattle,” Stefanski said. “I just, it’s always going to be my decision to protect our players.”
- Browns Kicker Dustin Hopkins Makes NFL History (Sports Illustrated) “Dustin Hopkins pulled off a feat in his first five games with the Cleveland Browns that kicking legend Phil Dawson never could.”
- How the Cleveland BrownsCan Make the Playoffs (New York Times) “The Cleveland Browns (4-2) beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, boosting their chances of making the playoffs to 63 percent.”
- Is Myles Garrett PROVING he DESERVES to be in MVP talks for the Cleveland Browns? | NFL on FOX Pod (Fox Sports) “Dave Helman sits down to talk about the exceptional play from Myles Garrett to start the season for the Cleveland Browns. Should Myles Garrett be in the MVP conversation?”
- A win is a win! Browns find a way to win through chaos (Youtube) Quincy Carrier recaps a wild finish in Indy
