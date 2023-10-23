AFC North is the best division in football, by a decent amount

Once again in Week 7, all of the AFC North teams playing won their games. We will have more on those games later but it is important to note. As of the end of Week 7, the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are all in the top six seeds in the AFC playoff picture.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who had their bye week this week, are 3-3 on the year after starting out 0-3.

As the title says, the AFC North is the best division in football and it isn’t particularly close:

No teams in the division have a losing record, no other divisions can say that

Combined, the AFC North has nine losses. The next closest is the NFC East with 12 losses

3 of the 4 teams in the division have strength of victory and strength of schedules over .500, according to the NFL’s media statistics. No other division can match that

What can be questioned about the AFC North is whether they have a true Super Bowl contender that can knock off the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens currently top the division and still have their bye week ahead of them but have lost to the Indianapolis Colts and Steelers when their offense failed them with turnovers and drops. (This is going to be a theme). The Steelers have weapons but their offense rarely is explosive and is limited by QB Kenny Pickett.

The Browns have one of the best, if not the best, defense in the NFL but have a huge problem at quarterback.

Right now, the team that has the best case for being a threat to the Chiefs is the team in last place, Cincinnati.

QB Joe Burrow seems to be getting healthier, their offense has weapons galore and the defense has a very talented front seven and is well-coached.

Right now, the AFC North is the best overall conference. We have a lot of games left before we know if that holds true by the end of the season. Then, whichever teams survive the gauntlet of the division will have a chance to prove that the AFC North is truly the best in playoff time.

Do the records prove the AFC North is best? Which teams do you think are an actual threat to Kansas City this year?