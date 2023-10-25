Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks: Week 8 TV Map

The Week 8 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks will air on FOX at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Adam Amin & Daryl Johnston

Ohio Coverage: All of Ohio except the Cincinnati area will get to see the game. The Browns game will air locally on WJW (Channel 8.1).

National Coverage: The states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska will get to see the game. Then, small pockets of the rest of the country who are getting the late FOX game as opposed to the early FOX game will get to see Cleveland.

The BLUE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 8 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND