Browns make 4 roster moves including at quarterback

The story of the Cleveland Browns season so far is that a team dealing with major injuries is somehow 4-2. Not only are they 4-2 but they have wins against quality opponents.

Prior to the season, knowing that Nick Chubb and Jack Conklin would go out for the season by Week 2 and that Deshaun Watson would be knocked out of or miss half the games (and overall terrible QB play), having a 2-4 or worse record would have been the expectation.

GM Andrew Berry has continued to work the Browns roster. With RB Jerome Ford set to miss a game or two, Watson out at least for this week and losing a practice squad player, more moves needed to be made this week.

First, Cleveland waived RB Deon Jackson after just signing him to the roster last week. Jackson was quickly claimed:

The #Giants claimed RB Deon Jackson off waivers from the #Browns. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2023

To fill the spot left by Jackson, the Browns signed QB PJ Walker to the active roster. After being elevated three times from the practice squad, Walker could not play for the team again unless added to the active roster.

Walker will start Week 8 for Cleveland against the Seattle Seahawks.

With two practice squad spots available, the Browns brought back running backs Nate McCrary and Jordan Wilkins. Both spent time with Cleveland during training camp.