Deshaun Watson status update for Week 8’s Seattle game

The Cleveland Browns return to practice on Wednesday in preparation for their Week 8 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The “day-to-day” status of QB Deshaun Watson will be watched closely. At least for this week, we no longer have to worry about “day-to-day.”

Since the initial injury, Watson’s status has been up in the air for a few days each week. In Week 4, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start but performed poorly. Coming out of the bye week, it was expected that Watson would return only for veteran PJ Walker to start after being elevated from the practice squad.

Last week, Watson returned but was replaced early in the game after getting hit.

For Wednesday, we first learned that Watson would not practice:

Per the Browns’ standard Wednesday pre-practice report, Deshaun Watson will not practice today. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 25, 2023

Then we learned that the Browns have already decided he will be out this week against the Seahawks due to the hit he took in Week 7 and swelling in the shoulder:

Stefanski says the hit last week and the swelling are the primary reasons Watson won’t play this week. Said he’d progressed last week and “wants very badly to play but it makes the most sense” to rest. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 25, 2023

Walker will get the start again this week after being signed to the team’s 53-man roster.

RBs Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt will also not practice on Wednesday.

We will update with more information on injuries as the first injury report of the week comes out later today.