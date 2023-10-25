Breaking: Myles Garrett buys ownership stake in Cleveland sports franchise

The Cleveland Browns have many games left to play in the NFL season while the Cleveland Cavaliers kick off their NBA season on Wednesday night. While the Browns are 4-2, the team has significant concerns related to play at the quarterback position. The defense has been elite a majority of the season with DE Myles Garrett leading the way.

The Cavaliers took a big step forward last season with the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell to go along with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Unfortunately for Cleveland basketball fans, the New York Knicks knocked them out of the playoffs quickly.

Crossover between Cleveland sports teams has been a regular thing for years. Joe Thomas was often as Cavs games, LeBron James would show up at Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) playoff games or Browns training camp practices.

Wednesday, two worlds collided again Garrett purchased a portion of the Cavaliers:

NFL-NBA news: Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett has purchased a minority stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers. He will also serve as an official Cavaliers brand ambassador. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 25, 2023

Garrett is a big fan of the game of basketball, has participated in celebrity games and helped bring a basketball hoop to Browns training camp recently.

The Cavs confirmed the above report with a comment from majority owner Dan Gilbert:

“As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization’s commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region,” Gilbert said. “We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor. Myles’ passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise.”

Garrett even got his own jersey:

Rep the newest member of the @Cavs family, Myles Garrett! Get your jersey while you can— they might be gone in a FLASH.



➡️ https://t.co/h43Tjhm6L7 pic.twitter.com/plYnVeksVg — Center Court (@CavsTeamShop) October 25, 2023

Are you a Cavs and Browns fan? Are you excited to see Garrett’s investment in Cleveland?