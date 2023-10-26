Thursday Night Football, Week 8: Buccaneers vs. Bills betting odds, pick

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Buffalo Bills. Baker Mayfield is back in prime time, but trying to get the offense on the right track again. After starting the year at 3-1, Tampa Bay lost two straight home games in which they scored a total of 19 points. Similarly, Buffalo was off to a solid 3-1 start before losing the past two games, including seeing their comeback attempt thwarted last week. The Bucs have been overacheivers a bit, while the Bills are still viewed as a top contender in the AFC. Pick-wise, I have to take Buffalo, and they are a significant favorite here too. Bills 27, Buccaneers 17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 9 point favorites against the Buccaneers.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.