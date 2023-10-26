Browns Schedule Week 8: Scouting the Seattle Seahawks

The Cleveland Browns are flying high for the second straight week after Sunday’s thrilling win against the Indianapolis Colts. They look to carry that momentum over to the Pacific Northwest as they take on the 4-2 Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

Much like most teams, the Seahawks have displayed a few weaknesses throughout their first six games of the season.

Seattle’s offense has been incredibly bad in the red zone

Seattle has been able to move the ball fairly well between the “20’s” so far, but when the field shortens up in the red zone, the offense seems to bog down and become less efficient.

The Seahawks have been scoring a touchdown less than 50% of the time when operating in the red zone this year, which ranks bottom 12 in the league right now.

Seattle’s defense can’t stop teams from converting on 3rd downs

Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt hasn’t been able to find a way to slow down offenses in crucial situations. Opposing offenses have been converting on 3rd downs at a 46.07% clip. Due to this fact, teams have been able to effectively march down the field with relative ease this season.

Seattle has had to rely almost solely on the functionality of its red zone defense when it matters most, and that’s incredibly risky.

The Seahawks offensive line lacks continuity in 2023

The Seattle Seahawks have started over five different offensive line configurations within their first six games. Though the offensive line has been fairly adequate so far, you can tell that something is definitely off.

The most likely culprit is communication, whether that’s pre-snap or post-snap on the line of scrimmage. There will be plays that look great and then plays where defensive linemen run by offensive linemen seemingly untouched. This is the exact opposite type of situation that you want happening when it comes to facing the likes of Myles Garrett and Co.