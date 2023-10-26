Daily Dawg Chow 10/26: P.J. Walker will get the nod this week at Seattle

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns Week 8 rooting guide: Best results for playoff seeding (Thomas Moore) A look at the best possible outcomes in Week 8 for the Cleveland Browns to return to the playoffs.
- Myles Garrett buys ownership stake in Cleveland Cavaliers (Jared Mueller) The newest minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers plays for the Cleveland Browns
- Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks: Week 8 TV Map (Chris Pokorny) See which cities get to watch the Browns vs. Seahawks game on television this week.
- Deshaun Watson status update for Week 8’s Seattle game (Jared Mueller) PJ Walker will start for the Browns this week
- PJ Walker to start at QB for Browns as Deshaun Watson rehabs (ESPN) “Watson has a rotator cuff strain in his throwing shoulder and missed two games after suffering the injury in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Watson started last Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts but left in the first quarter after taking a hit from Indianapolis defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.”
- Browns’ Deshaun Watson out this week against Seahawks, will miss 4th game with right shoulder injury (Associated Press) “Watson remains slowed by a strained rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder, an injury he initially sustained on Sept. 24 and has already kept him out of three games.”
- Cleveland Browns Superstar Myles Garrett Buys Into Cavaliers (Front Office Sports) “I have admired the Cavaliers organization’s hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland,” Garrett said. “To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan [Gilbert’s] leadership, is truly a dream come true.”
- Browns reward backup QB PJ Walker with contract (Fox 8) “Walker played a key role in helping the Browns win their last two games against the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts while Browns starter Deshaun Watson dealt with injuries.”
- It’s time to get real about this Watson injury, Browns fans (Youtube) Quincy Carrier offers his take on the injury
Chow Community Question: Are you glad the Watson decision for this week got answered quickly or even more concerned about his injury now because of that?
