Browns schedule: Seahawks add pass rusher before Week 8 matchup

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of concerns going into their Week 8 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, especially on the offensive side of the ball. QB Deshaun Watson will be out once again which means QB PJ Walker will start.

Walker will be without Cleveland’s top two running backs due to injury. Nick Chubb was knocked out for the season in Week 2 while his backup, and new starter, Jerome Ford will miss at least a week but likely more.

While there are quarterbacks and running backs that GM Andrew Berry could look to add, the Browns schedule got a little harder for this week when the Seahawks signed DE Frank Clark.

This is Clark’s second stint with Seattle. As seen in the above picture, the edge rusher was with the team back during Johnny Manziel’s time with Cleveland. Drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft, Clark has accumulated 58.5 sacks in his eight-plus seasons in the league.

According to Seattle HC Pete Carroll, Clark could be ready for this weekend against the Browns:

“He knows exactly the position that we’re asking him to play that we think the transition to fit into the spot, playing the outside ‘backer spot and rushing the 4-3 stuff, just fits naturally,” Carroll said of Clark. “His experience is important with such a young group of guys that he’s with now, so I’m hoping that will all fit together well.”

Cleveland saw a similar situation in Week 6 when Randy Gregory joined the San Francisco 49ers and played his first game versus the Browns. Gregory had three tackles and a sack in that game.

Clark’s history with Carroll’s defense could mean he is even more impactful for the 16th-ranked Seahawks defense.