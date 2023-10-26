Deshaun Watson pushes back on narratives around injury, not playing

There are quite a few things we know for sure about Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson and some important things we do not. We know for sure:

The Browns traded a lot to get him

He has a huge contract

Watson was suspended for 11 games last season

While very good to great in Houston, the QB hasn’t been that in Cleveland

In Week 3, Watson looked really good

He is injured

After that, there is a lot of uncertainty and has been a lot of words said and “ink” spilled (very few things are written in actual ink anymore) about Watson and his injury. Due to that uncertainty and the different language used by people, including HC Kevin Stefanski and Watson himself, fans and media have been left to speculate.

There have been conspiracy theories related to Watson wanting out of Cleveland or the Browns not wanting to deal with him. There have been drama-related assumptions that the quarterback just doesn’t want to play. There have simply been wonderings whether he is more hurt than anyone is letting on.

During media availability, Watson made it known that they are all on the same page (even if the words used seem different). He talked about when he will be able to play again and what will lead to that:

#Browns Deshaun Watson on his time frame for returning from the strained right rotator cuff pic.twitter.com/WKqtI9dSSG — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 26, 2023

He noted that getting the pain away was one of the primary goals:

Deshaun continues to work through rehab of his shoulder in order to return as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/ghRRuQ52Xk — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 26, 2023

While OC Alex Van Pelt noted that the quarterback didn’t look right at the start of the Week 7 contest:

#Browns Alex Van Pelt on the decision to start Deshaun Watson last week: "We were hoping. You see the practice on Friday, it was better than Thursday."



Said Watson didn't look like himself early but when he took that hit they knew it was time to go to P.J. Walker. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 26, 2023

Watson’s frustrations were evident as he talked about some of the different perceptions, rumors and innuendos surrounding his injury. Specifically, the quarterback pushed back on the idea that he didn’t want to play:

Deshaun Watson pretty emphatic in response to some of the speculation coming from national media.



"I would just work my ass off for two years to get back to playing. So why wouldn't I want to play?" #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 26, 2023

He also made it clear that he isn’t connected to anyone in the national media so they shouldn’t be listened to:

As for national pundits speculating Watson wants to leave #Browns

"None of those national people know me. They don't talk to me, so why would anybody listen to any of that stuff? All that is speculation. So if it ain't coming from me, then all that other s*** is bulls***." — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 26, 2023

In the end, talking has done nothing but make things more complicated. Whether it is Watson’s public relations team, personal quarterback coach, Stefanski or Watson himself, words have mostly lost their meaning at this point.

Watson is hurt at whatever level He isn’t playing this week He’ll play when it is decided he will play

Everything else is just noise.

Does anything about Watson’s comments change your thoughts at all?